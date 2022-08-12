Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.10).
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
