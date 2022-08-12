Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $101.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

