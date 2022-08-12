InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
InMode Stock Performance
Shares of INMD opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
