Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $24.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inotiv shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2,113 shares.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 51.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inotiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 43.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 153,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 93.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Trading Up 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of $612.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

About Inotiv

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

