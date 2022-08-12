Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $24.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inotiv shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2,113 shares.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 51.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inotiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 43.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 153,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 93.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Trading Up 15.8 %
The company has a market cap of $612.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.