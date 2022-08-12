Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

LPG opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $669.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 154.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

