Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

