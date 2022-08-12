Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Insperity were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

