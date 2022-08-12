Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of IIIN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.21. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $521,600. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insteel Industries (IIIN)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.