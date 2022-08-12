Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.21. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $521,600. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

