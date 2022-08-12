Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.