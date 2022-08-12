Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 321.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $6,616,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 72.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 32,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

