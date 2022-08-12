Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

