Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Interface by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Interface Stock Performance

Interface stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

