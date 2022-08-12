International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $147.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IFF opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.