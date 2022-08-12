Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

