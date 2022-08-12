Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.92.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
