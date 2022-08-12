Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 29,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 19,977 call options.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 1,300.65% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.