Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 29,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 19,977 call options.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
BHC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 1,300.65% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
