Investors Purchase High Volume of Bionano Genomics Call Options (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 29,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 699% compared to the average daily volume of 3,667 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.27. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

