Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

