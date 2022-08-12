Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forte Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.