Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.