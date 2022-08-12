Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

