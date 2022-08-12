IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

