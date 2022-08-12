iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

