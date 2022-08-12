iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 1,215.7% from the July 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FALN stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.