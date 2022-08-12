iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 1,215.7% from the July 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
FALN stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.