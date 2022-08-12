iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $422.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.25.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

