ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

