Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.71).
