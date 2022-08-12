Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Secom’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Secom Stock Performance
SOMLY opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Secom has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $19.91.
Secom Company Profile
SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.
