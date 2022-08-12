Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

