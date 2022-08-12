Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.6 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile



First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

