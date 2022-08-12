Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HEICO Trading Down 1.0 %

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.