Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yelp Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 27.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.