Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penn National Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.
Penn National Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PENN opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.
Institutional Trading of Penn National Gaming
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
