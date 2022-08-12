Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Icahn Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

