JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

