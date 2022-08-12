JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP)

Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Majorel Group Luxembourg Trading Up 4.8 %
LON 0AAP opened at GBX 23.53 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 52 week low of GBX 22.15 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18.
About Majorel Group Luxembourg
