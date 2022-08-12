JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Insider Nicholas Melhuish Purchases 723 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.29) per share, with a total value of £4,959.78 ($5,992.97).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON JCH opened at GBX 688 ($8.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 674.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.50 million and a PE ratio of 484.51. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.32 ($7.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($9.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

