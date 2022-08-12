Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Head to Head Analysis

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Greenwich LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.65%. Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 704.12%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -41.21% N/A -37.32% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -22.87% -22.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Greenwich LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $209.82 million 1.89 -$124.09 million ($1.38) -3.59 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Greenwich LifeSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize NEXPOVIO for human oncology indications in Europe, including the United Kingdom; Latin America; and other countries. Its oral SINE compounds also designed to force nuclear accumulation in the levels of multiple tumor suppressor and growth regulatory proteins. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

