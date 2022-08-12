KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 914 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,607,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,387,029.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $29,419,600. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

