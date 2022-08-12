KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spok were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 192,090 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Trading Up 1.0 %

SPOK stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

