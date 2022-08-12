KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 8,419 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.