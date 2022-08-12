KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

