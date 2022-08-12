KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 350.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

