KBC Group NV Has $75,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

IBP stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

