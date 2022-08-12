KBC Group NV Has $94,000 Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,976 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

WOR stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

