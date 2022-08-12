KBC Group NV Has $95,000 Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

CCBG stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCBG. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

