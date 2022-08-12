KBC Group NV Makes New $94,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

