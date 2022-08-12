KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDC stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.