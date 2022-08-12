KBC Group NV Purchases 1,797 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

