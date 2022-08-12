KBC Group NV Purchases 206 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $117.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

