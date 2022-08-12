KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE BMA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.31. Banco Macro had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $489.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.10 million. Analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

