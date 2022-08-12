KBC Group NV Raises Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

