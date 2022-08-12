KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

